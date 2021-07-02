Gas-fired thermal power is catching the attention of foreign and domestic investors, now that Vietnam plans to stop new coal-fired power projects, according to the eighth national power development plan. Gas-fired power rush The Prime Minister has agreed to add the Ca Na LNG (Liquefied natural gas) Power Center project in Ninh Thuan province (phase 1) with capacity of 1,500 MW to the adjusted seventh national power development plan. The plant is expected to become operational in 2025-2026. The next phases of the project will be considered in the eighth national power development plan for the 2021-2030 period. The project has a 1,500 MW gas-fired power plant using combined-cycle turbine technology, an LNG import port with 4.8 million tons going throughput a year, and a gas depot with four storage tanks (180,000 cubic meters for each). The Ninh Thuan provincial authorities have approved the 1/500 detailed construction plan of the LNG complex and the list of component projects in the first phase. Not only Ninh Thuan, but many other localities have recently become sites of gas-fired power projects. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), gas-fired power uses modern technology, has high performance, is friendly to the environment… Read full this story

Tens of billions of dollars poured into gas-fired power plants have 282 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.