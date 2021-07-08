A small seller in Bình Thạnh District checks an order before shipping to customers. The internet and social networks are helping HCM City’s small businesspeople overcome difficulties at a time when markets are closed. — VNS Photo by Lê Thu Ngân HCM CITY — Within a few hours of offering to sell vegetables online, Thanh Trúc sold out her stocks and had to refuse orders. The small trader selling foodstuffs in HCM City was upset and nervous like many others when HCM City authorities announced the closure of all temporary markets, many traditional markets and some wholesale markets as the COVID-19 pandemic became serious. By July 7 nearly 130 traditional markets out of the 234 in the city have been closed. All temporary markets and wholesale ones are also closed. How to continue trading to earn a living while still ensuring safety is a problem small traders have been facing, and discovered the solution lay in social media and technology. Instead of selling at traditional markets or home, many small traders in the city are now turning to technology. They have started selling foods on Facebook and other free messaging apps, and tying up with apps like Grabmart for the purpose. Chu Hồng Liễu, a small trader in Bình Thạnh District, told Việt Nam News the online selling… Read full this story

Technology comes to aid of HCM City small retailers amid COVID challenges have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.