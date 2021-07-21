Techcombank posts sector-leading CASA ratio in H1

Transactions at Techcombank. Techcombank's total assets ended in the first half of the year was up 27.4 per cent to VNĐ504.3 trillion. — Photo courtesy of Techcombank HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has recorded positive results in the first half of this year maintaining the leading CASA ratio of 46.1 per cent. In a report released on Wednesday, Techcombank said its before-tax profit in the first six months of the year reached VNĐ11.5 trillion (US$498.8 million). This was an increase of 71.2 per cent over the same period last year. Its total operating income (TOI) in the period grew 52.1 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ18.1 trillion as net interest income (NII) and non-fee income (NF) both saw double-digit growth. The bank's securities-related fees, the largest component of NFI, grew 18.4 per cent in H1 from the same period last year, comprising VNĐ420 billion in bond underwriting fees and VNĐ865 billion in other services – including trustee, consulting, agency, brokerage and fund management fees. Its bancassurance grew 60.1 per cent in annualised premium equivalent (APE) and net bancassurance fees grew 48.1 per cent year-on-year despite the impact of social distancing on in-person consultations. Operating expenses were up 29.6 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ5.2… Read full this story

