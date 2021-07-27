Taking photos to connect with the past, says photographer

Photographer Lâm Đức Hiền. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Photos on the Mekong River by Lâm Đức Hiền are on display at French Cultural Centre until September 12 in Hà Nội. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the exhibition can be seen online at https://bit.ly/3vl3WPn Hiền was born to a Vietnamese father and Laotian mother. He settled in France in 1977. He has won many photography awards including the Leica Award, the Nomadic Chronicles Award in Honfleur and the World Press' 1st Prize Portrait. He spoke with Thể Thao Văn Hóa (Sports & Cultures) newspaper about his career. How did you choose the photos currently on display in Hà Nội? The photos in this exhibition are among the photos on display in Paris, on the Luxembourg garden iron fence in front of the French Senate. It is also the result of cooperation between L'espace and Matca Photography Space. They asked me to participate in this large scale photography event. I was very proud and let Matca choose the photos and suggest the exhibition set up. I just approved but the setting up has exceeded my expectations. There's a corner for photos of Việt Nam including your grandmother. What message do you want to convey? The beauty…. Read full this story

