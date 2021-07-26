A tree on Nguyễn Văn Cừ Road in Cần Thơ City's Ninh Kiều District fell over in heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday (July 25). – VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm HCM CITY – One person each in Cà Mau and Vĩnh Long provinces died in strong winds and heavy rains in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta in recent days as they flattened houses and trees and destroyed crops. Lưu Nhuận, head of the Vĩnh Long Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, said the roofs of 75 houses were flattened or blown off on Sunday, and one person in Tam Bình District's Mỹ Thạnh Trung Commune dies as a result. The total loss of property is estimated at VNĐ1.5 billion (US$65,000) in Tam Bình, Vũng Liêm and Trà Ôn districts and Bình Minh Town. In Vũng Liêm District, many fruit trees and rice fields were damaged. In Cần Thơ, the delta's major city, 45 houses were damaged by the winds on Sunday while 21 large trees along roads were knocked over in Ninh Kiều District, according to the city Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue. In Hậu Giang Province,… Read full this story

Strong winds, rains kill 2 in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.