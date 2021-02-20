Strong cash flow helps VN-Index fly high The Saigon Times The bull and bear statue in front of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange. The VN-Index rose 1.29% to close at 1,293.6 points on Thursday – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The strong cash flow helped the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange maintain growth momentum today, July 29, gaining 16.53 points, or 1.29%, to close at 1,293.6 points. Winning stocks far outnumbered losers by 227 to 125. The southern market saw 491 million shares worth some VND16.3 trillion change hands, surging over 20% in volume and 25% in value against the session earlier. More than 45.5 million shares were traded in block deals with the total value of nearly VND1.8 trillion. The biggest gainers among bluechips were mobile phone retailer MWG and jewelry company PNJ, which soared 3.6% to VND162,800 and 3.2% to VND93,000, respectively. Other major contributors included brokerage firm SSI, which was up 3.1% to end at VND54,000; housing developer KDH, up 2.7% to VND39,800; and consumer goods firm MSN, up 2.6% to VND127,700. Most bank stocks gained ground, with CTG, MBB, ACB and OCB achieving solid growth of approximately 3%. VPB, LPB and MSB rose over 2% each. In contrast, dairy producer VNM, property enterprise VIC and real… Read full this story

