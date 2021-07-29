Stay home, stay strong, keep coronavirus at bay

Illustration by Trịnh Lập The country's fourth wave of the coronavirus has not even lasted three months, yet Việt Nam was struggling to keep the level of cases under control. More than 100,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the country so far, and the curve is on a steep upward trajectory. Since last week, more than 1,000 patients have recovered each day, but this does not make up for the up to 8,000 confirmed new cases every day. On July 24, the Ministry of Health launched a new network of medical professionals on a Facebook page, announcing it wanted 2,500 volunteers to work online to assist in the fight against the pandemic. “If you are an MD, a nurse, if you are still working or retired, if you’re living in Việt Nam or elsewhere around the world, if you are a health worker, if your expertise is in any way related then the network needs you," the Facebook page, named “Mạng lưới Thầy thuốc đồng hành” (Network of companion physicians), read. The network went on to outline how volunteers were wanted to give advice and assistance to F0 and F1 patients, who are particularly vulnerable and need guidance. "We see the… Read full this story
