Standing Committee first session focused on improving NA’s operations

National Assembly (NA) deputies discussed plans to revise the operations of the 13th legislative body at the NA Standing Committee’s first session which opened in Hanoi on August 22. Successful first session Judging from the results of the 12th NA first session, the NA Standing committee said that the session had successfully met all the targets for personnel and approving senior State positions, and has received great support from voters across the country. NA deputies contributed their opinions and approved a resolution on amendments and supplements to the 1992 Constitution and gave an overall assessment of the national socio-economic status in the first half of 2011 and the complex situation in the remaining months of this year and the beginning of the next. The NA agreed to issue a decision on supplementing tax solutions to help businesses and individuals iron out snags in their operations towards promoting economic development in the next few years. However, NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung pointed out pending issues that need to be dealt with to increase the quality of the legislative body’s operations in its second session. As scheduled, the one-month second session is expected to approve six draft laws and one resolution, and…

