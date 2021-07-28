An empty street at 6:15pm in HCM City. The city has imposed a stay-at-home order from 6pm to 6am. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — Deputy Health Minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên has urged southern provinces to tighten prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus amid the worsening COVID-19 situation. Speaking at an online meeting with four southern provinces (Bến Tre, An Giang, Sóc Trăng and Tiền Giang) on Tuesday, Tuyên said the situation required more "drastic measures". The provinces must set up pandemic checkpoints not only between provinces but also between districts and communes in each province, he said. "Bến Tre, An Giang, Sóc Trăng and Tiền Giang provinces have implemented social distancing under Directive 16 for nine days. However, only pandemic checkpoints at provincial borders have been set up, and there were no checkpoints between districts and communes in each province." The number of cases is expected to continue to rise even after social distancing, according to Tuyên. In Sóc Trăng Province, as of July 27 the number of infections had increased to 144 from the first case in July 4. An Giang Province had recorded 175 cases as of July 27 with more than 110 cases recorded within the past three days. Tuyên urged the province to… Read full this story

Southern provinces apply stricter prevention measures amid worsening situation have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.