Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stance on the settlement of disputes in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) is clear and consistent, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on Monday. Hằng made the statement while responding to reporters' questions on Việt Nam's comments on the anniversary of five years since the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) issued its ruling on the East Sea issue in the landmark Philippines vs China dispute on July 12, 2016. The ruling rebuked China's expansive claims known as the nine-dash line over much of the South China Sea. The spokesperson noted Việt Nam always backs the settlement of disputes regarding sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the East Sea through diplomatic and legal processes, without the use of force or threats to use force, and by peaceful solutions and measures, in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). As a UNCLOS signatory and a coastal nation to the East Sea, Việt Nam calls on all concerned parties to respect and realise their… Read full this story

South China Sea disputes must be settled through diplomatic and legal processes: spokesperson have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.