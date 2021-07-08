Sorry Gareth, I was very wrong

TEAM WORK: England players celebrate Harry Kane's winner against Denmark in the semi-final. AFP/VNA Photo Paul Kennedy I'd like to think England manager Gareth Southgate is an avid reader of Việt Nam News in general, and this column in particular, but I doubt it. I'd also like to think after seeing what I've written over the past few weeks about my 'couldn't-care-less' attitude to all things international football, he used my words as inspiration to gee up his players. "Let's put that Paul Kennedy idiot in his place lads," Gareth probably never said to the team before England took on Denmark in the semi-finals of the Euros yesterday. But whatever Gareth did say pre-match, and indeed before every game England has played in the Euros, it not only did the trick, but sure did put me in my place and, dare I say it, changed my way of thinking. I'd like to first of all get one thing straight. If I was back home in my father's house in Liverpool, some 9,311.41 km from my current residence (yes, I Google mapped it) then maybe I'd feel a little bit more excited. As it is, to watch the majority of England… Read full this story

