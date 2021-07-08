Sông Moóc Village is considered as “miniature Sa Pa” of Bình Liêu District. Photo courtesy of Lý Văn Vinh Lâm Giang Sông Moóc Village has been dubbed a “miniature Sa Pa” of the highland commune of Đồng Văn, Bình Liêu District, Quảng Ninh Province thanks to its cool climate and gorgeous landscape. Summer brings heat nationwide, but Sông Moóc Village usually has quite a cool and fresh climate as it is located in the middle of Phiêng Chè–Cao Ba Lanh mountain system. The village is located on a mountain range that rises to more than 1,000m above sea level in parts, covered with green cinnamon forest and white clouds. The village has many rammed earth houses which are still intact. The village has focused on the development of its tourism sector and although it is a highland village, travelling to the village is easy due to the convenient road system. The village is only about 30km from the centre of Bình Liêu Town. The first thing that strikes you about Sông Moóc Village is probably its simplicity, the wonderful terraced fields and the traditional houses of the Dao people. Most of Sông Moóc Village's people are Dao people. — Photo courtesy of Lý Văn… Read full this story

Sông Moóc Village, a miniature Sapa of Bình Liêu have 280 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.