Son La longan exported to EU, UK markets

A batch of Son La longan exported to EU and UK markets.— VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyet The northern mountainous province of Son La held a ceremony on Wednesday to grant a Trademark Registration Certificate to Son La longan, and export a batch of Song Ma – Son La longan to the EU and UK markets. The province's total longan growing area is estimated to stretch 19,200 hectares in 2021, with an expected output of 98,500 tonnes, of which 2,200 hectares of longan with an output of nearly 22,000 tonnes are eligible for export, mainly to China, Australia, the US and Europe. Song Ma District is currently the largest longan granary of Son La Province with over 7,200 hectares, of which nearly 5,900 hectares have been harvested with an output of over 55,800 tonnes, accounting for more than 55 per cent of the province's total longan yield. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Son La has actively connected with major exporters to select high-quality products for export, thus helping increase the value of Son La longan. At the ceremony, the National Office of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Science and Technology handed over a decision to grant the Trademark Registration Certificate to… Read full this story

