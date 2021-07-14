The flyover bridge at the junction of Tháng 9 and Duy Tân streets, west of the Trần Thị Lý Bridge opens for traffic in the central city of Đà Nẵng. VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — A flyover bridge at Tháng 9 and Duy Tân streets, west of the Trần Thị Lý Bridge, officially opened for traffic, after 15 months of construction, on Wednesday. The central city's transport works management board said the four-lane fly-over is the first of a series of projects at the junction that commenced in March of 2020 with a total investment of VNĐ723 billion ($31 million). It said the tunnel section and the ground level round-about would be completed by the end of this year. The three-level junction project will help reduce congestion at the junction that links the Đà Nẵng International Airport and the tourist hubs of Sơn Trà and Ngũ Hành Sơn, as well as Hội An ancient town in neighbouring Quảng Nam Province. Đà Nẵng has built a series of flyover bridges and tunnels at major intersections in the city since 2014 as part of the sustainable transport master plan to ease traffic congestion. The plan also includes a flyover bridge… Read full this story

Smooth driving ahead as new flyover opens to public have 350 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.