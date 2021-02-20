HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction will continue to limit the floor-area of new apartments to no less than 25sq.m, according to a new circular on technical regulations for apartment buildings. The regulations are a part of the ministry’s Circular No 03/2021/TT-BXD on national technical regulations on apartment buildings (QCVN 04:2021/BXD) that took effect from July 5, 2021 and replaced the Circular No 21/2019/TT-BXD. In both the new and old circulars, the ministry has stipulated that the minimum usable area of ​​an apartment in housing projects is not less than 25sq.m. In addition, for commercial housing projects, the proportion of apartments with an area of ​​less than 45sq.m should not exceed 25 per cent of the total number of apartments in the project. Lê Hoàng Châu, chairman of the HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA), said that small-scale apartments in any high-end, mid-end or affordable housing project have the lowest total cost compared to other apartment sizes. The price of a high-end housing project is about VNĐ45 million per sq.m, so the price of a small apartment with an area of ​​​​about 30sq.m in this project is only VNĐ1.35 billion. Young people just starting work can afford these, Châu said. Meanwhile, affordable… Read full this story

Small flats still on the agenda for new builds but concerns remain have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.