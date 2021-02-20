Singers perform in HCM City quarantine zones to inspire residents, frontline workers

Leading Vietnamese jazz saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn performs at field hospitals no 3 and 6 in Thủ Đức City to pay tribute to frontline workers and encourage people to get well soon. File photo from the artist's Facebook page Phương Mai HCM CITY — Dozens of musicians and artists of HCM City have given special performances to inspire frontline workers and people staying in concentrated quarantine zones and COVID-19 treatment hospitals. These performance are part of a programme to bring music to people in concentrated quarantine zones and COVID-19 treatment hospitals during the pandemic. It is initiated by MC and songstress Quỳnh Hoa, deputy director of the HCM City Youth Cultural House. The programme has attracted more than 20 singers and artists like Phương Thanh, Nguyễn Phi Hùng, Quốc Đại and Hoàng Bách who have performed favourite songs, and MC Nguyên Khang and Miss Universe Việt Nam 2017 H’Hen Niê. Hoa said that when the artists gave support at Củ Chi field hospital, they were welcomed warmly by medical staff and patients. "Since then, with only some mobile outdoor speakers by our sides, we have hosted several performances for frontline workers and people to help them feel at ease for a moment," Hoa said, adding that the stages were set… Read full this story

