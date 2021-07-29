A security guard of the Hoa Sen Group (HSG) measures the body temperature of an employee. HSG rose 2.8 per cent on Thursday. — Photo hoasengroup.vn HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shares rose for four straight days on Thursday, bolstered by a significant injection of cash flow into banking and steel stocks, pushing up indices. The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 1.29 per cent to close the afternoon trade at 1,293.60 points. The southern market index has risen a total of two per cent in the last four days. The market’s breadth was positive with 251 stocks increasing while 134 declined. Nearly VNĐ16.3 trillion (US$713 million) was poured into the southern market, equivalent to a trading volume of more than 491 million shares. "After a boom in the first half of 2021, market liquidity has been falling sharply since the beginning of July, even as HoSE solved the problem of system overloading," said news site cafef.vn . "The recent sharp decline in market liquidity may come from the fear about the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors tend to wait for more positive signs before they return to the market," it said. "Market liquidity reached VNĐ25-30 trillion… Read full this story

Shares record four-day gains on bank, steel stocks have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.