Scientists complete collection of sea creature specimens in southern Việt Nam

Bamboo coral, collected around the Song Tử Tây Islands of the Spratly Archipelago, are on display at the Institute of Oceanography. Photo courtesy of the Institute of Oceanography HÀ NỘI – Scientists from the Institute of Oceanography under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have completed a collection of more than 20,000 specimens of sea creatures, with many new creatures discovered for the first time in Vietnamese waters or entirely new species. This is the result of the national Project on Building a National Collection of Natural Creature Specimens. Deputy Director of the Institute of Oceanography Hoàng Xuân Bền, who is responsible for directing the project, said that this is a large-scale and long-lasting piece of research. The project aims to obtain a set of specimens of about 50 per cent of all marine species in the southern region for display and research that meet the standards of the Vietnam National Museum of Nature, and contribute to completing the national collection of natural specimens for research and display. It also aims to improve the research capacity and skills of classifying sea creatures to support research on biodiversity to serve conservation and education on the marine environment. The collection includes more than 20,100 specimens of plankton, plants, invertebrates… Read full this story

