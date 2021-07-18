Sanctions for illegal fishing to be amended to deter violations

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến. — Photo baochinhphu.vn Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến speaks to Báo điện tử chính phủ (the Government Portal) about plans to amend a number of policies to put an end to the illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing activities At a recent meeting of the national steering committee for IUU fishing prevention and 28 coastal localities nationwide, the localities more clearly recognised their responsibilities in stopping IUU fishing. So how will this help to get the “yellow card” removed in 2022? As Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành said at the meeting, the European Commission (EC) acknowledged Việt Nam's commitment and determination to implement IUU fishing requirements over the past four years. However, limitations still exist. At the meeting, the steering committee pointed out the shortcomings of ministries, agencies and localities. We see the rate of fishing vessels equipped with vessel monitoring system (VMS) device accounts for 87.45 per cent and fishing vessels which have been marked and identified account for more than 90 per cent of the total. But in some provinces, this ratio only reaches about 50 per cent, affecting IUU fishing prevention in Việt Nam. In the near future,… Read full this story

