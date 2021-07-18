Sanctions for illegal fishing to be amended to deter violations

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến. — Photo baochinhphu.vn Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến speaks to Báo điện tử chính phủ (the Government Portal) about plans to amend a number of policies to put an end to the illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing activities At a recent meeting of the national steering committee for IUU fishing prevention and 28 coastal localities nationwide, the localities more clearly recognised their responsibilities in stopping IUU fishing. So how will this help to get the “yellow card” removed in 2022? As Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành said at the meeting, the European Commission (EC) acknowledged Việt Nam's commitment and determination to implement IUU fishing requirements over the past four years. However, limitations still exist. At the meeting, the steering committee pointed out the shortcomings of ministries, agencies and localities. We see the rate of fishing vessels equipped with vessel monitoring system (VMS) device accounts for 87.45 per cent and fishing vessels which have been marked and identified account for more than 90 per cent of the total. But in some provinces, this ratio only reaches about 50 per cent, affecting IUU fishing prevention in Việt Nam. In the near future,… Read full this story
- Indonesia to sink scores of boats from Vietnam and others to deter illegal fishing
- Kien Giang cracking down on illegal fishing
- Indonesia Slams Chinese Rescue of Illegal Fishing Vessel
- 'It's terrifying': can anyone stop China's vast armada of fishing boats?
- Chinese Fishing Boats near Galapagos Turn Off Tracking Systems
- Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
- Broadcast code, an illegality by Lai Mohammed — NBC Chairman
- 'Walls of death': surge in illegal drift nets threatens endangered species
- Is China’s Fishing Fleet a Growing Security Threat?
- Annual fishing ban ends in South China Sea
Sanctions for illegal fishing to be amended to deter violations have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.