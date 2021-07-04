Preparations underway for high school graduation exam amid outbreak concerns Việt Nam’s cases nears 20,000 mark, with HCM City becoming largest hot spot HCM City and southern region’s COVID-19 situation could get out of control without greater efforts: PM Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning By Việt Dũng Nguyễn Quốc Bảo (left) and Percy Smith (right) pack meals they will donate on HCM City's streets. Bảo’s friends have been doing this charity work for around three months. – VNA Photo HCM CITY – With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many people in HCM City poor and hungry, a small group of friends in District 10 have cooked up a wonderful initiative: making food and distributing it to people they see on the street. Nguyễn Quốc Bảo has been doing this for three months, making vegetarian meals and riding around the city to give them to lottery ticket sellers, poor homeless people and others he feels might be struggling to earn a living. Himself a vegetarian, he typically cooks rice, tofu and vegetables, which also keep costs low. Every day he wakes up at 6am and does this charity work… Read full this story

Samaritan, friends cook meals, donate to less fortunate on streets around HCM City have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.