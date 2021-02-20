Saigon Times Club’s affiliated club launches food sale program By Minh Hoang The Market Club has launched a program to sell food at stabilized prices – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF THE ORGANIZER HCMC – The Market Club, an affiliation of the Saigon Times Club, a non-profit arm of the Saigon Times Group, has launched a program to sell food at stabilized prices and offer free home delivery service, helping residents in HCMC access safe meat, fish and veggies at good prices during the Covid-19 pandemic. The products will be delivered to buyers, preventing large gatherings. The community spread of the coronavirus has led to a majority of traditional wet markets being closed, making it hard for city residents to buy food and foodstuffs, especially fresh meat, fish and vegetables despite higher prices. Therefore, through the food sale program, business members of the Market Club help farmers outside HCMC sell their products and ease the strain on HCMC residents during the implementation of the stay-at-home order. Information about the program can be found on the website and app of the Market Club and supported by employees of the club's business members and product suppliers. Diversified products are offered at reasonable prices. The… Read full this story

Saigon Times Club's affiliated club launches food sale program have 285 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.