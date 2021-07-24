Sacombank donates $1.3 million to support people affected by COVID-19 in Long An

Trần Minh Tâm, director of Sacombank's Long An branch (left), on behalf of Sacombank, presents VNĐ30 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Long An to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — Sacombank on July 23 donated VNĐ30 billion (US$1.3 million) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Long An Province to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in July, Sacombank donated 15,000 COVID-19 quick test kits worth more than VNĐ2 billion ($86,975) to the Centre for Disease Control of HCM City, 132,000 N95 medical face masks worth nearly VNĐ1.3 billion to a number of agencies, hospitals, People’s Committees, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City, VNĐ1billion to the People’s Committee of Gò Vấp District to buy equipment to serve the vaccination campaign, and VNĐ200 million to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 3 to prevent the epidemic. Previously, Sacombank contributed VNĐ10 billion ($434,864) to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund set up by the Prime Minister and has set aside another VNĐ10 billion to support organisations such as the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Department of Health, Labour Confederation and Red Cross Society in provinces and cities across the country. Sacombank… Read full this story

