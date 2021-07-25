Sa Pa local spreads Giáy culture, cuisine, and traditions via Youtube

Lê Hương The trend of making Youtube videos has become popular among many young people, even those in the more remote parts of Việt Nam. Vũ Thị Ngọc Hướng, 22, is among them. She hosts the Hướng Giáy Sa Pa channel. As a member of the Giáy ethnic group, Hướng has created dozens of clips lasting between five and 10 minutes that showcase the landscapes, customs, and food in and around Sa Pa, a resort town in the northern province of Lào Cai. It is the simple way she narrates her stories that adds charm to her clips. Vũ Thị Ngọc Hướng does everything for all of her clips. Photo Courtesy of Vũ Thị Ngọc Hướng Videos showing the black sticky rice cake of the Giáy, the offering of traditional food to their ancestors in festive events, traditional costumes, folk legends, folk songs and the joy of picking plums in local gardens are among the videos accruing thousands of views on her channel. Born into a farming family in Tả Van Commune, some 8km south of central Sa Pa, her passion for folk culture has been nurtured by the songs and legends of her mother and grandmother. "I have had a tranquil childhood in… Read full this story

