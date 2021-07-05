Hoàng Lệ Quyên participate in the Mù Cang Chải Half Marathon last year. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Lệ Quyên Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Lệ Quyên thought running wasn’t for her, but things changed after she saw what it could do for her. "I can't believe that I am involving running which has in some ways changed my life," said Quyên. The journalist was inspired by her older sister who is part of amateur running groups in Hà Nội. "When she showed me a medal from the 42km category from a marathon in 2018, I shouted out 'you are crazy!' "I was very surprised as standing in front of me was a new person who was very afraid of track-and-field as a girl. She nearly fainted during a contest at school. But she could not only run well but also finished a marathon." Admiring her sister's determination and spirit, Quyên decided to run because if “she could do, then I could too”. "In the first days, I was exhausted after only 300m around my building. Gradually I learned and adjusted my steps, posture and pace to run longer and better. After a short time, I could run up to 7km… Read full this story

Running improves lives, helps to fight COVID-19 have 362 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.