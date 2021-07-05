Running improves lives, helps to fight COVID-19

Hoàng Lệ Quyên participate in the Mù Cang Chải Half Marathon last year. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Lệ Quyên Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Lệ Quyên thought running wasn’t for her, but things changed after she saw what it could do for her. "I can't believe that I am involving running which has in some ways changed my life," said Quyên. The journalist was inspired by her older sister who is part of amateur running groups in Hà Nội. "When she showed me a medal from the 42km category from a marathon in 2018, I shouted out 'you are crazy!' "I was very surprised as standing in front of me was a new person who was very afraid of track-and-field as a girl. She nearly fainted during a contest at school. But she could not only run well but also finished a marathon." Admiring her sister's determination and spirit, Quyên decided to run because if “she could do, then I could too”. "In the first days, I was exhausted after only 300m around my building. Gradually I learned and adjusted my steps, posture and pace to run longer and better. After a short time, I could run up to 7km… Read full this story
- With no work, Mumbai's famed dabbawalas seek financial help during COVID-19 lockdown
- Commentary: The Philippines hopes lockdown buys time after half-hearted attempts at tackling COVID-19
- IN FOCUS: The long, challenging journey to bring COVID-19 under control in migrant worker dormitories
- Commentary: Has COVID-19 made e-commerce and online shopping the new normal?
- The Big Read: The untold sacrifices by frontline healthcare workers as they soldier on against COVID-19
- COVID-19 pandemic could last 4 to 5 years: Lawrence Wong
- The Big Read: As Singaporeans pine for a return to normalcy, COVID-19 has left behind a trail of despair for some
- The Big Read: Panic buying grabbed the headlines, but a quiet resilience is seeing Singaporeans through COVID-19 outbreak
- Commentary: Fall in global weekly COVID-19 cases shows importance of complying with public health measures
- COVID-19: Battling fear and boredom, migrant workers grapple with isolation in dormitories
Running improves lives, helps to fight COVID-19 have 362 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.