Olympics Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thị Hảo set Việt Nam’s best rowing result in an Olympics as they place No 15 at the women’s lightweight double sculls event on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Rowing pair Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thi Hảo have achieved Việt Nam’s best result at an Olympics after their performance on Thursday in Tokyo. The Vietnamese team finished third in the women’s lightweight double sculls Final C with a time of 7min 19.05sec at the city’s Sea Forest Waterway. They finished behind teams from Argentina and Austria. They placed No 15 in the overall ranking, however, this is the highest finish a Vietnamese rowing team has achieved in the last three Olympics. In London in 2012, Phạm Thị Hài and Phạm Thị Thảo placed No 16. Four years later at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Hồ Thị Lý and Tạ Thanh Huyền finished at No 18. In archery, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ could not get up over 2014 Asian Games champion Tang Chih-chun of Chinese Taipei in the men’s individual event. Vũ was defeated 1-7 to Tang who won a silver in the men’s team event days earlier at the Yumenoshima Final Field. Việt Nam’s Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên competes in a… Read full this story

Rowing athletes set Việt Nam's best result in Tokyo have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.