Residents in border areas of Lai Châu Province get Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

A resident of Huổi Luông Commune, Phong Thổ District, gets the COVID-19 vaccine jab on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Oanh LAI CHÂU — The northern province of Lai Châu has started to give Sinopharm's Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents in border communes in Phong Thổ District. The doses are from a batch of 500,000 doses provided by the Chinese Government, which will be given to three groups of people: Chinese people working and staying in Việt Nam, Vietnamese people who are going to China for study or trade purposes, and people who are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19. Notably, to date, China has only allowed people to cross the border who have been inoculated with its domestically developed COVID-19. Seven vaccination facilities have been erected including one at a provincial level and six in health care stations in the border communes of Sì Lở Pầu, Pa Vây Sử, Vàng Mai Chải, Mù Sang, Ma Ly Pho, và Huổi Luông. Residents in 22 villages will receive the first shot from July 19-24, while the second shot will be administered from August 9-14. A total of 2,500 vaccine doses are scheduled to be delivered.

