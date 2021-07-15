Resettlement buildings in HCM City become field hospitals to cope with rising COVID numbers

Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long reports COVID-19 prevention and control in southern localities at the meeting chaired by PM Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — HCM City is converting empty resettlement buildings into field hospitals to help cope with swelling numbers of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. In all 2,600 apartments will be made available in the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area in Thủ Đức City. A further nine field hospitals are also under construction and when completed will bring the total number of field hospitals in the city to 24 providing additional 44,890 beds. HCM City has been under increasing pressure to find more beds for COVID patients as numbers tipped more than 14,000. The city has prepared for a scenario whereby the total number of patients reaches 50,000 COVID-19. The southern city’s authorities have asked the Construction Department and other relevant agencies to repair and ensure basic infrastructure such as water and electricity supply, and hygiene services at the buildings are functional so that they can be used as proper field hospitals or concentrated quarantine areas. In an online conference held on Thursday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, told authorities in 27… Read full this story

