Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) chairs the Government's regular meeting for June. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Participants discussed the country’s socio-economic situation in the first six months of the year, as well as directions and tasks for the last six months of 2021 during the Government's monthly meeting on Thursday. Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that the country must be proactive, flexible, creative, and harmonise COVID-19 pandemic prevention and socio-economic development. Accordingly, in some places, priority must be given to pandemic prevention and control, while in some others, priority must be given to socio-economic development, and elsewhere, it is necessary to balance both goals. For example, Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang have given priority to preventing the pandemic recently, and are now giving priority to promote production and business. Some localities like Hà Nội need a harmonious, reasonable and effective combination of the two tasks. HCM City and southeast provinces are having to focus on pandemic prevention. Moreover, even in a locality like HCM City, some districts should focus on pandemic prevention, but in other districts, the pandemic situation is not a priority, thus they must focus on economic development. Speaking… Read full this story

Regular Government meeting discusses socio-economic development have 241 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.