A medical worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday recorded its most-ever COVID-19 infections in one day with 1,102 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 21,035 so far. HCM City topped the list of most infections with 641, followed by Đồng Tháp Province (165) and Bình Dương Province (131). Cases were also reported in Phú Yên (40), Khánh Hòa (18), Long An (15), An Giang (12), Tiền Giang (11), Hưng Yên (9), Đồng Nai (9), Bắc Giang (7), Bắc Ninh (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Bình Phước (4), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Vĩnh Long (3), Bình Định (3), Tây Ninh (3) and Hà Tĩnh (2) provinces, while Lạng Sơn, Sóc Trăng, Nghệ An and Lâm Đồng provinces saw one case each. Thirteen imported cases were also reported on Monday with 12 cases in Trà Vinh and one in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu. Fourteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Hà Nam, Nam Định and Quảng Nam. A total of 203 COVID-19 patients were given… Read full this story
- Measles outbreak plateau? New weekly US cases hover near 20, CDC report reveals
- The new texting suicide case is not as similar to Michelle Carter's manslaughter trial as you may think
- New texting suicide case is not as similar to Michelle Carter's manslaughter trial as you may think
- Apple’s updated AirPods are here, cost $199 with new wireless charging case
- All the New Apple Watch Features Announced at WWDC 2019
- Apple silently launches new smart battery cases for iPhone XR and XS models at $129
- Apple’s new Smart Battery cases work great, but they aren’t for everybody
- Bellroy's new iPhone 11 cases will add a hint of leather luxury
- Here's Every New Privacy Feature Apple Announced Today
- 2018’s “Board Game of the Year” will be announced Monday
Record of 1,102 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday have 356 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.