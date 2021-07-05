Record of 1,102 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday

A medical worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday recorded its most-ever COVID-19 infections in one day with 1,102 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 21,035 so far. HCM City topped the list of most infections with 641, followed by Đồng Tháp Province (165) and Bình Dương Province (131). Cases were also reported in Phú Yên (40), Khánh Hòa (18), Long An (15), An Giang (12), Tiền Giang (11), Hưng Yên (9), Đồng Nai (9), Bắc Giang (7), Bắc Ninh (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Bình Phước (4), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Vĩnh Long (3), Bình Định (3), Tây Ninh (3) and Hà Tĩnh (2) provinces, while Lạng Sơn, Sóc Trăng, Nghệ An and Lâm Đồng provinces saw one case each. Thirteen imported cases were also reported on Monday with 12 cases in Trà Vinh and one in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu. Fourteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Hà Nam, Nam Định and Quảng Nam. A total of 203 COVID-19 patients were given… Read full this story

