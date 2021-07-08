Rapid COVID-19 testing being performed in a hospital in District 10, HCM City, on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday recorded 1,307 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise the country has ever seen. The majority of new cases are in the country’s coronavirus epicentre HCM City (with 915 cases) and southern provinces – Bình Dương (135), Đồng Tháp (108), Khánh Hoà (28), Phú Yên (24), Vĩnh Long (17), An Giang (11), Cà Mau (11), Bình Phước (3), Trà Vinh (2), Kiên Giang (1), Bình Thuận (1), Bến Tre (1), Tây Ninh (1), and Hậu Giang (1). Some Central Highlands and central region provinces also reported new community cases – Quảng Ngãi (14), Lâm Đồng (3), Gia Lai (3), and Nghệ An (1). Three northern localities with stabilising situations recorded single-digit rises in local cases – Bắc Ninh with eight patients, Bắc Giang with nine, and Hà Nội with five. There were also seven imported COVID-19 cases detected today. All in all, Việt Nam's ongoing fourth wave of infections that emerged since late April, characterised by the dominance of highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus, has reached 20,863 cases, pushing the national tally since… Read full this story

Record 1,307 local COVID-19 infections reported, fourth wave tally nears 21,000 have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.