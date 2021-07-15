Read all about it! Libraries find creative ways to limit impact of COVID-19

RELATIONSHIP WITH READERS: Librarian Trần Phạm Yến Nhi introduces a book in a video posted on the Bình Dương Library Facebook page. Photo coutersy of Bình Dương Library By Nguyễn Bình Local libraries across the country are trying their best to help readers access online library systems so that they can continue to have new materials to read during periods of social distancing. Like many other countries in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic is still seriously impacting the daily activities of people in cities and provinces around Việt Nam. Early last month, the Bình Dương Library in the southern province of Bình Dương had to temporarily close its doors due to the fourth pandemic outbreak. However, after about a week after services were suspended the library found that the demand to borrow books to read at home had increased. "We realised we needed to take measures to serve the demand of readers while ensuring safety during the pandemic," said Nguyễn Thị Nga, head of the Bình Dương Library’s Reader Service Division. The library began promoting online services like ordering books via phone, email and messenger. The librarians select the books and then bring them to the library’s guard house where… Read full this story

