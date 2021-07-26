Quý Dương Locals in Vĩnh Phúc Province's Thượng Trưng District are very proud of their rau rút or nhút , known as water mimosa in English, a green, reed-like vegetable that grows in freshwater ponds or lakes. The vegetable has become a speciality for not only locals but also visitors to the province. They say they can see the beauty and soul of the countryside in the vegetable pond and a plate of boiled rau rút said 72-year-old Nguyễn Thị Hòa who owns several rau rút ponds. Rút or nhút vegetables are the specialities of Vĩnh Phúc’s Thượng Trưng District. Photo dienmayxanh.com There are areas in the province where they sow rau rút (locally known as thả ) but the tastiest and most fragrant of the vegetable is sown by the households in the districts of Thạch Ngõa and Phú Hạnh villages. Hòa said she did not know when the rút veggie came into being but it has been growing in her family's pond since she was a little girl. "My grandmother told me that it should be sown in a pure water pond surrounded by duckweeds so it is very healthy. It is a very good dish for cooling down in the severe… Read full this story

Rau rút - a special veggie of Vĩnh Phúc locals have 274 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.