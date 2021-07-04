Rare striped rabbits discovered in Central Highlands

A camera trap photo of the rare Annamite striped rabbit . The species was found in Bidoup- Núi Bà National Park (Bidoup NP), located just 20km from Đà Lạt City. — Photo courtesy of Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park, the Southern Institute of Ecology, Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research LÂM ĐỒNG — The rare Annamite striped rabbit has been found in Bidoup- Núi Bà National Park (Bidoup NP), located just 20km from Đà Lạt City. The remarkable finding, which was made in September 2020 by Vietnamese and international scientists from the International Centre for Tropical Highlands Ecosystems Research of Bidoup NP, the Southern Institute of Ecology, Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, and Global Wildlife Conservation, was recently reported by Mammalia , an international science journal. According to Dr Lê Văn Hương, director of Bidoup NP, the discovery of this new population in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng is important for the conservation of this highly-threatened species. "For the next step, we will conduct extensive surveys with our partners to investigate the conservation status of the Annamite striped rabbit and which ecological factors are driving the occurrence of this species,” Hương said. "We are concerned that the decline of the population will lead to… Read full this story
- Two tons of unexploded ordnance detected in central Vietnam
- Inside Peter Andre’s stunning house with rare look at cinema, kids’ playroom and his and wife Emily’s SEPARATE bathrooms
- Holm 15A: Supermassive Black Hole 40 Billion Times the Mass of the Sun Is One of the Biggest Ever Discovered
- Hold Everything: Stormtroopers Have Discovered Tactics
- VIETNAM NEWS DECEMBER 2
- Conquering five top trekking trails in Vietnam
- Torrential rains kill five, leaves one missing
- VIETNAM NEWS DECEMBER 3
- A brief look at Facebook's digital currency venture
- Remembering Nguyen Ba Mau – the darkroom wizard, masterful photographer of Da Lat landscape
Rare striped rabbits discovered in Central Highlands have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.