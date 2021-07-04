Rare striped rabbits discovered in Central Highlands

A camera trap photo of the rare Annamite striped rabbit . The species was found in Bidoup- Núi Bà National Park (Bidoup NP), located just 20km from Đà Lạt City. — Photo courtesy of Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park, the Southern Institute of Ecology, Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research LÂM ĐỒNG — The rare Annamite striped rabbit has been found in Bidoup- Núi Bà National Park (Bidoup NP), located just 20km from Đà Lạt City. The remarkable finding, which was made in September 2020 by Vietnamese and international scientists from the International Centre for Tropical Highlands Ecosystems Research of Bidoup NP, the Southern Institute of Ecology, Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, and Global Wildlife Conservation, was recently reported by Mammalia , an international science journal. According to Dr Lê Văn Hương, director of Bidoup NP, the discovery of this new population in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng is important for the conservation of this highly-threatened species. "For the next step, we will conduct extensive surveys with our partners to investigate the conservation status of the Annamite striped rabbit and which ecological factors are driving the occurrence of this species,” Hương said. "We are concerned that the decline of the population will lead to… Read full this story

