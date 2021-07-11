Rain or shine, stock index rises By Dr. Vo Dinh Tri(*) Vietnam still abounds in potential for long-term development and the price to earnings (P/E) ratio remains decent – PHOTO: TRAN NGOC LINH It is perplexing that despite the many signs of economic uncertainties, the S&P 500 index in the United States has kept rising and consistently set new records. While this is possibly related to stimulus packages in the U.S., it is worth noting that the VN-Index has also fared well. In fact, the VN-Index has outpaced its American counterparts since the end of March 2020. Something seems amiss. In 2020, when Vietnam was rather successful in combating the pandemic, the world struggled; Vietnam's economy was extremely open. In 2021, when large economies have shown signs of recovery thanks to Covid-19 vaccines, a new wave of infections has swept through Vietnam. Some enterprises need financial support but others need help in terms of policies because stringent social distancing poses challenges for them. If the Government decides to offer significant support and/or social distancing persists, will the stock index continue to rise? If it increases regardless of economic prospects, how long can this trend continue? Rational and irrational expectation Recent… Read full this story

Rain or shine, stock index rises have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.