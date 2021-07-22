Quảng Bình to launch General Võ Nguyên Giáp contest

General Võ Nguyên Giáp visited the female members of the army signal and medical units who participated in a military parade on May 1, 1973. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Tạo HÀ NỘI — In honour of the 110th anniversary of General Võ Nguyên Giáp birthday (August 25, 1911), a contest on the late general will be held at the end of July. The contest is being organised by the Central Youth Union in collaboration with the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Quảng Bình province. The theme of the contest is “Võ Nguyên Giáp — People’s General" and it aims to promote and educate young people about General Giáp's contribution to the country’s revolution and resistance wars. The contest will show the pride and deep gratitude the Vietnamese feel for the General — a Communist fighter who dedicated his life to the nation. It is hoped this will encourage people to study more about Gen Giáp and other revolutionary leaders. The contest will consist of two parts: the online interactive multiple-choice and writing. Vietnamese citizens, both at home and abroad, are eligible to enter. The online interactive multiple-choice contest will be live-streamed on Facebook from July 30 to… Read full this story

