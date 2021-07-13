Vingroup’s VinWonders shop project at Phu Quoc United Center – the ‘Sleepless Super Complex’ officially launched Amazing International Baccalaureate Diploma results at European International School Ho Chi Minh City Aozora bank (Japanese ) to support the Vietnam Government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund Giant of the Chinese auto industry and their ambition for the Vietnamese light truck market amid the COVID-19 pandemic Grand Marina, Saigon successfully established the sector of branded residences in Viet Nam The aviation industry is key to economic growth and has limitless potential, as shown by its track record before the COVID-19 pandemic. Vietnam – one of the economies that rely heavily on services as well as exports – needs to prepare its aviation industry to bounce back immediately as globalisation resumes after the pandemic. At the expert forum "Future careers in Aviation in Vietnam" hosted by RMIT University today, Vietnamese and Australian aviation experts and educators convened. They determined that it is time Vietnam focused on training the necessary talent to power this industry with the help of credible education partners and under the guidance of suitable policies. The aviation industry is essential to the growth potential of all economies, especially for Vietnam as a developing economy…. Read full this story

Quality talent key for the sustainable recovery of the aviation industry have 218 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.