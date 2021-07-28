Prudential wins Shopee’s Tech Savvy Performer award thanks to digital transformation

A customer buys Prudential’s PRU-Guard 24/7 insurance product on Shopee. — Photo courtesy of Prudential Prudential Vietnam and its digital insurance product PRU-Guard 24/7 were conferred the 2020 Tech Savvy Performer award at the annual Shopee Brands & Partners Conference. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the behaviour of Vietnamese consumers, and at the same time accelerated the digital transformation of businesses. Keeping up with the digitisation trend in the market, Prudential has consistently introduced digital insurance solutions to meet customers’ need for protection anywhere and at any time. The Tech Savvy Performer award given to Prudential is a recognition of its relentless effort to improve customer experience with digital solutions while maintaining a good sales record with a steady volume of orders and positive reviews. One of its many digital solutions, PRU-Guard 24/7 is part of Prudential's strategy for diversifying its product portfolio to meet the growing needs of young, tech-savvy customers, helping them access affordable insurance solutions. The company has also developed and launched other digital solutions to protect against cancer risks (PRU-iProtect) and three common critical illnesses (PRU- Care) on its partner e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, healthcare app Pulse by Prudential and e-commerce page ePrudential. Phuong Tien… Read full this story
- CMC Corporation wins ASOCIO Outstanding ICT Company Award 2019
- QOS Networks Announces Win at MEF 2019 for Enterprise Application in the SD-WAN Space
- Death Stranding leads the pack for 2019's Game Awards nominations
- Attracting suitable talent in the era of new tech disruption
- Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas’ victory moment at VMAs, Sophie Turner kisses Joe Jonas post their big win. See pics
- Tech PR Firm ARPR Ends 2019 With More Than 15 Awards for Client Work and Company Growth
- Vive la France! Vive la Tech!… But do these two great tastes taste great together?
- Tony Awards 2016 highlights and winners
- Higher Ground Labs is betting tech can help sway the 2020 elections for Democrats
- WillowTree and Dynamit Join to Form Leading Digital Product Agency
Prudential wins Shopee’s Tech Savvy Performer award thanks to digital transformation have 314 words, post on bizhub.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.