Prudential wins Shopee’s Tech Savvy Performer award thanks to digital transformation

A customer buys Prudential's PRU-Guard 24/7 insurance product on Shopee. — Photo courtesy of Prudential Prudential Vietnam and its digital insurance product PRU-Guard 24/7 were conferred the 2020 Tech Savvy Performer award at the annual Shopee Brands & Partners Conference. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the behaviour of Vietnamese consumers, and at the same time accelerated the digital transformation of businesses. Keeping up with the digitisation trend in the market, Prudential has consistently introduced digital insurance solutions to meet customers' need for protection anywhere and at any time. The Tech Savvy Performer award given to Prudential is a recognition of its relentless effort to improve customer experience with digital solutions while maintaining a good sales record with a steady volume of orders and positive reviews. One of its many digital solutions, PRU-Guard 24/7 is part of Prudential's strategy for diversifying its product portfolio to meet the growing needs of young, tech-savvy customers, helping them access affordable insurance solutions. The company has also developed and launched other digital solutions to protect against cancer risks (PRU-iProtect) and three common critical illnesses (PRU- Care) on its partner e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, healthcare app Pulse by Prudential and e-commerce page ePrudential.

