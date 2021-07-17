Provinces, cities working on bringing back people stuck in COVID-hit south

The Labour Federation in HCM City's Gò Vấp District provides daily necessities to workers who face difficulties amid the ongoing stringent distancing mandate. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has instructed ministries and local administrations around the country to create favourable conditions for local people who went to HCM City, Cần Thơ and southern provinces for work and other reasons to return home since the COVID-19 outbreak remains unpredictable. Provinces and cities should streamline their administrative processes to enable this, and ensure transportation but also safety, he said. Following his instructions, many central provinces have prepared vehicles and facilities to welcome their people return from HCM City, Cần Thơ and southern provinces. Quảng Nam Province has assigned its departments of Health and Transport and other agencies to help people returning from HCM City return safely. They are now working with the Quảng Nam Fellow- Countrymen Association in HCM City to register people who want to return home, and hundreds have registered. They will dispatch vehicles with health workers to HCM City to pick them up or hire vehicles in the city. The province has also contacted with the Quảng Nam fellow-countrymen associations in Bình… Read full this story

