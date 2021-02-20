Prospects of medium, long-term FDI attraction looking up

Almost US$14 billion in first five months According to data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in the first five months of this year, Vietnam attracted an additional US$14 billion in FDI capital, up 0.8 percent from the same period in 2020. An estimated US$7.15 billion of the sum has already been invested in the past five months, 6.7 percent more than during the same period last year. Specifically, 613 new FDI projects were licensed in the first five months with total capital of almost US$8.83 billion (up 18.6 percent from the same period last year), while 342 other projects increased their investment capital by US$3.86 billion (up 11.7 percent), and foreign investors bought shares and contributed capital worth a total of US$1.31 billion. Foreign investors poured money into 18 industries and fields in Vietnam in the five months, with the processing and manufacturing industries becoming the biggest FDI attractor with US$6.14 billion (accounting for 43.9 percent of the total), followed by the electricity production and distribution sector with US$5.43 billion (38.8 percent), real estate with US$1.05 billion, and wholesale and retail with nearly US$522 million. Seventy countries and territories invested in Vietnam in the first five months of… Read full this story
