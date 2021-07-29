Proposals put forward to protect Hà Nội’s Banana Gardens archaeological site

UNEARTHED: Archaeologists excavate at the Vườn Chuối site. Hà Nội's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed two conservation plans for the Eastern area of the pre-historic archaeological site. — Photo khaocohoc.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed two conservation plans for the Eastern area of the prehistoric archaeological site Vườn Chuối (Banana Gardens). The proposals aim to conserve the site, located in Hoài Đức Distrct’s Kim Chung Commune, without interrupting the city's construction of outer ring roads No 3 and No 5. Plan 1 is to carry out conservation research on the 6,000sq.m Eastern area, which amounts to half of the Vườn Chuối site. The area also needs to be listed as one of the city's relic sites. Once it is put on the list, further steps in its preservation and the promotion of its historical values will be made. At the same time, before handing over the site to the city as part of the land clearance for the city's construction of the outer ring roads, archaeologists will excavate and relocate objects found in the Western area of the archaeological site. Plan 2 is to conduct conservation research on the 6,000sq.m Western area… Read full this story

