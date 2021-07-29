Proposals put forward to protect Hà Nội’s Banana Gardens archaeological site

UNEARTHED: Archaeologists excavate at the Vườn Chuối site. Hà Nội's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed two conservation plans for the Eastern area of the pre-historic archaeological site. — Photo khaocohoc.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed two conservation plans for the Eastern area of the prehistoric archaeological site Vườn Chuối (Banana Gardens). The proposals aim to conserve the site, located in Hoài Đức Distrct’s Kim Chung Commune, without interrupting the city's construction of outer ring roads No 3 and No 5. Plan 1 is to carry out conservation research on the 6,000sq.m Eastern area, which amounts to half of the Vườn Chuối site. The area also needs to be listed as one of the city's relic sites. Once it is put on the list, further steps in its preservation and the promotion of its historical values will be made. At the same time, before handing over the site to the city as part of the land clearance for the city's construction of the outer ring roads, archaeologists will excavate and relocate objects found in the Western area of the archaeological site. Plan 2 is to conduct conservation research on the 6,000sq.m Western area… Read full this story
- For All Moonkind to Map Humanity's Lunar Heritage Sites Using Blockchain Registry
- Republic of Thirst, Part 2: The Sites Reservoir and the Future of Water Storage
- Californians’ internet speed protected in bill sent to Jerry Brown
- Environmental Protection Agency reportedly set to slash Obama-era methane restrictions
- Apollo 11 site should be granted heritage status, says space agency boss
- Scientists sue to protect Utah monument—and fossils that could rewrite Earth’s history
- #MeToo controversy erupts at archaeology meeting
- Proposing a "Declaration of Digital Independence"
- Californians have new privacy protections. Google wants Republicans to weaken them.
- Industry leaders slam EC copyright proposals
Proposals put forward to protect Hà Nội’s Banana Gardens archaeological site have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.