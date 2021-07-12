The contest runs throughout July and August online, with the final round taking place on August 21. Photo courtesy of Local Chapter AIESEC in FHN HÀ NỘI — A product management competition was launched in Hà Nội on Sunday for university students across the country. Titled "The A Program: Product Management Challenge 2021", the online competition aims to sharpen technological and business skills for third-year and final-year students, especially those interested in pursuing a career as a product manager. Running throughout July and August, the contest is made up of three rounds and four training workshops, as well as mentoring opportunities where students can meet and learn from industry experts. Contestants will be judged by the originality and practicality of their product ideas, and their ability to communicate on social media. Five groups of contestants will be selected to compete in the final round, which will take place on August 21. The competition is also an opportunity for businesses to approach and recruit potential employees. The program is organised by the Local Chapter AIESEC in FHN, which is directly under AIESEC in Việt Nam, a member committee of AIESEC, which is known as the world’s largest international youth-led organisation. Speaking about the… Read full this story

Product management contest launched for university students have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.