Produce Tracing On The Rise Among Shops, Producers

The traceability system has helped 80.5 per cent of fruit shops in the inner districts of Hà Nội use QR codes for traceability.— Photo courtesy of the Hà Nội's Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Division HÀ NỘI — The ability to trace produce from the farm to the end consumer is on the rise with www.check.gov.vn reporting almost 10,000 sets of codes that can be used to trace a piece of produce's origin. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hằng, head of Hà Nội's Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Division, said the system had given accounts to 766 fruit shops and 2,854 local producers, including co-operatives, processing and packaging firms, and forestry and aquatic product producers so far. Phạm Thị Lý, director of Tiên Dương Organic Agriculture Co-operative, based in Đông Anh District, is a part of the programme. Lý said the co-operative started a model of organic agricultural production in 2017. As part of their model, all farm produce is monitored strictly from planting and tending to preliminarily processing and packaging, she said. All farm produce produced at the co-operative is stamped with a QR code after being harvested and packaged. This helps customers easily identify the origin and quality with a smartphone and internet connection,… Read full this story

