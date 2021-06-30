Students at Đào Duy Anh High School in HCM City’s District 6. Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — Many students in HCM City who are going to graduate from secondary schools are now considering private education facilities. Various vocational colleges and private schools, including Duy Tân High School in District 10, Ngọc Viễn Đông High School in District 12, and Việt Mỹ High School in Tân Bình District, have started to offer tuition promotions to increase enrollment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nguyễn Thuyên, vice principal of Lý Thái Tổ High School in Gò Vấp District, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper that students' first-month tuition fee would be cut by 30 per cent. Students from disadvantaged families who have had “good” marks would be offered a 10 per cent reduction, and students considered “excellent” would be totally exempt from tuition. He explained that the school wants to support students and their families during this challenging period. At the intermediate education level, Lý Tự Trọng Technical College in Tân Bình District plans to increase its enrollment target from 2,745 to 3,150 slots, covering different majors such as mechanical engineering, manufacturing, and automotive technology, among others. A similar circumstance can be seen at the HCM… Read full this story

Private schools ensure sufficient slots for high school students have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.