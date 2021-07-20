Primary schools struggle to offer full-day study

First graders at Lương Định Của Primary School in HCM City’s District 3. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài HCM CITY — Primary schools in outlying districts in HCM City are struggling to arrange enough classrooms for first graders to study a full day in the upcoming academic year due to population growth in city districts. With an annual migrant growth rate of 13 per cent, Bình Chánh District provides schooling for additional 4,000 migrant students in all grades every year. Schools in the district cannot offer full-day classes for first to fifth graders at seven primary schools in Vĩnh Lộc A, Vĩnh Lộc B and Phạm Văn Hai communes due to a lack of classrooms, according to Nguyễn Trí Dũng, head of Bình Chánh District's Education and Training Office. In Bình Tân District, around 11,000 students will enter the first grade and 7,800 students will enter the sixth grade in the 2021-2022 academic year, Ngô Văn Tuyên, head of the district's Education and Training Office, said. All primary and secondary schools in the district have stopped receiving registration directly at schools, but have adopted online registration for first grade and sixth grade students due to social distancing requirements. More than 8,000 online applications for first grade enrollment and 5,800… Read full this story

