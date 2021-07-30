President visits pandemic epicentres HCM City, Bình Dương

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc during his field trip to HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked HCM City to continue to strictly implement the current high level of social distancing measures. During his field trip to the city on Friday he emphasised to city leaders that the first and most important goal at this point is to protect the health and safety of people and to minimise fatalities. The president said the city needed to strictly implement social distancing measures with each family isolating itself from other families, one village from other villages, one commune from other communes, one province from other provinces. The city must proactively and urgently issue cards to allow motorbike drivers, taxi drivers and volunteers to deliver and support food, goods for the people. They should also prioritise vaccinating frontline forces, the president said. He suggested the city should have on-site consulting doctors for people in each area and improve the efficiency of the hotline to help people in need. He also requested the city increase the treatment network not only for COVID-19 patients but also for other diseases, and to improve vaccination procedures. The president said he supports… Read full this story

