President Phúc to attend virtual APEC meeting on COVID-19

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA Photo HÀ NỘI– President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc will attend a virtual informal meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on July 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. The attendance will be made at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. PM Ardern called for the informal meeting of APEC leaders in the hope of seeking immediate steps to address the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier on June 5, trade ministers of 21 APEC member economies agreed on a target to obtain a quick economic recovery in the context of COVID-19, starting with acceleration in vaccine distribution. VNS

