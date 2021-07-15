President Phúc holds phone talks with Indonesian counterpart

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds phone talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has proposed Indonesia continue to create conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Indonesia to receive COVID-19 examination and treatment in case of necessity. He was speaking during phone talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo yesterday. President Joko Widodo affirmed that Indonesia attached great importance to the traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Việt Nam and wished to bring the relations to new heights. He highly appreciated Việt Nam’s achievements in realising the dual goals of both controlling the pandemic and developing the socio-economy. President Phúc emphasised that Indonesia has always been a close and reliable friend of Việt Nam. He looks forward to welcoming the Indonesian President to Viet Nam at a convenient time. President Phúc sincerely sympathised with the difficulties that Indonesia is facing in the fight against COVID-19 and believes that Indonesia will soon control the pandemic and recover the economy. Phúc thanked Indonesia for co-operating with Việt Nam in protecting citizens facing difficulties due to COVID-19. The two leaders agreed to strengthen coordination, share experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessing vaccine sources. They… Read full this story

