President meets foreign ambassadors

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at the reception for Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hermández Guillén.VNP Photo HÀ NỘI– President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on July 13 held receptions for the ambassadors of Thailand, Chile, Cuba and Russia, who came to present their credentials. At the meeting with Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Blankura, the President affirmed Việt Nam always attached importance to the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries. He asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to the Thai King and Prime Minister for their support of major Thai businesses in making investment in Việt Nam. He suggested the two nations further coordinate at the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, while working together to enhance cooperation and unity in ASEAN, and promote the centrality of ASEAN in regional issues, including the issues of the East Sea and the Mekong River's water resources. The Thai ambassador pledged to make efforts to raise trade revenue between the two countries to US$25 billion by 2025, and to connect Vietnamese and Thai firms. Receiving Chilean Ambassador Patricio Becker, Phúc stressed that Việt Nam had always considered Chile a traditional close friend over the past five decades.

