President attends APEC Informal Leaders Retreat on COVID-19

The event discussed the COVID-19 crisis and the acceleration of post-pandemic economic recovery in Asia-Pacific. Participating leaders affirmed the important role of cooperation and multilateral measures in together overcoming the health crisis, and boosting innovative, sustainable, inclusive and secure economic recovery. They agreed on four action orientations for APEC in the coming time. The first is supporting vaccine sharing between economies, calling for technology transfer, and strengthening a resilient health system in response to current and future crises. APEC will step up the implementation of macroeconomic policies and policies to support women and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and respond to climate change in order to create jobs, improve economic productivity and boost innovation, thus facilitating the economic recovery process. It will also accelerate the digital transformation process and narrow the digital gap, including solutions to enhance digital skills for employees to participate in the new labour market. APEC will facilitate the circulation of goods and services, ensure smooth operation of supply chains and support vaccine distribution, while opening the door for cross-border travelling with medical safety ensured. At the end of the meeting, the leaders agreed to adopt the APEC Leaders’ Statement: Overcoming COVID-19 and Accelerating Economic Recovery…. Read full this story

