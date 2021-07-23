Preparatory meeting for U.N. peacekeeping defense ministerial conference held

The second preparatory meeting, themed "Effective Partnership," was co-held virtually by the U.S. and Rwanda. Earlier, a Vietnamese defense delegation took part in the first event, co-organized in the form of a teleconference by Canada and Bangladesh in November, 2020. During the event, delegates discussed measures to narrow the capability gap between countries participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations and shared their experiences in making preparations and deploying U.N. peacekeepers to U.N. missions as well as carrying out peacekeeping activities in an effective manner. These ideas will help participating countries outline their proposals at the 2021 U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference. The 2021 U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference is scheduled to take place in the Republic of Korea in December and aims to affirm countries' commitments to U.N. peacekeeping operations. The event will also seek measures to raise the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations as well as the capabilities of U.N. peacekeepers. Translated by Tran Hoai

